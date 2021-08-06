Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 5,550 at Credit Suisse Group

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ITRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Intertek Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,395 ($70.49).

LON ITRK opened at GBX 5,316.91 ($69.47) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,478.04. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 5,024 ($65.64) and a one year high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.58 billion and a PE ratio of 32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 34.20 ($0.45) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

