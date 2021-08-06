Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$61.00 price objective on the stock.

IFP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Interfor from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$25.74 on Monday. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$14.46 and a 52-week high of C$38.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.58.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.83 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$849.31 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interfor will post 5.7655888 EPS for the current year.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.