Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%.

Shares of IDN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,542. The company has a market capitalization of $161.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

IDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellicheck currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

