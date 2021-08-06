Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $18.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.16. 3,599,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,092. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.34. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.14 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 170,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $14,920,961.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 755,101 shares of company stock worth $91,008,085 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.