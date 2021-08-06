Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Lowered to $265.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.28% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INSP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

INSP opened at $214.96 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $103.15 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,540,000 after buying an additional 578,156 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,283,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $48,958,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,025,000 after buying an additional 222,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 643,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,132,000 after buying an additional 115,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.