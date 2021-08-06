Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.00-4.59 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSP. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair began coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.40.

Shares of NSP stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.41. The stock had a trading volume of 128,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,317. Insperity has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 209.97% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $442,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,318 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

