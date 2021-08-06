Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Insperity in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 209.97%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.40.

NSP stock opened at $101.41 on Thursday. Insperity has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $101.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $57,658,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Insperity by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $487,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,069 shares of company stock worth $7,817,318 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

