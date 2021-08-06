Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells 7,700 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.08, for a total value of $3,011,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $2,788,093.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.28, for a total value of $2,774,156.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.32, for a total value of $2,312,464.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $15.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,878. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.06. The firm has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

