Insider Selling: UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) SVP Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,051.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE UDR opened at $55.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.30. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,105.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in UDR by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in UDR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.
