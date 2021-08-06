Insider Selling: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Sells $300,849.56 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Jack W. Schuler sold 248,636 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $300,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 48,464 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41,924 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

