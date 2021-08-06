Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $449,580.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $449,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael J. O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,750.00.

SNAP stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.61 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $79.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SNAP. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

