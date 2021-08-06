Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $30,520.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $30,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $30,230.00.

On Friday, May 14th, William Ho sold 8,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $46,800.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $31,750.00.

On Monday, June 14th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $19,870.00.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on RAPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

