Insider Selling: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Sells 2,063 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Pritesh Shah sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.71, for a total value of $306,788.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,671.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pritesh Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of NovoCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $7.08 on Friday, reaching $149.99. 383,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,623. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3,008.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NovoCure by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

