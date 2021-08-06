Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells 78,973 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total transaction of $28,908,066.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192,117 shares in the company, valued at $39,237,674,427.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.14, for a total transaction of $30,415,661.22.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $30,498,582.87.

On Monday, July 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $30,822,372.17.

On Friday, July 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total transaction of $30,813,685.14.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total transaction of $29,832,050.75.

On Monday, July 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82.

MA opened at $371.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.47. The firm has a market cap of $368.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.16.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

