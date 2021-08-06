Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells 300 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $18,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.79. 229,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,338. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
