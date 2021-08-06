Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells 300 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $18,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.79. 229,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,338. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

