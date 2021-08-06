Insider Selling: CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Sells 165,000 Shares of Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) insider Donald Baladasan sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £160,050 ($209,106.35).

LON:CNIC opened at GBX 94.50 ($1.23) on Friday. CentralNic Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.82. The company has a market capitalization of £237.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CentralNic Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

