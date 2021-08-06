Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Sells 9,119 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $478,473.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Graham Luce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98.

On Monday, May 17th, Graham Luce sold 100 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $4,944.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Graham Luce sold 114 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $5,343.18.

On Monday, May 10th, Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60.

NYSE BJ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.96. The company had a trading volume of 909,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,221. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.75.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.