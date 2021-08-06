Insider Selling: Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) EVP Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of ARNA opened at $62.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.15.
Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $495,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,076.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 72,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.
About Arena Pharmaceuticals
Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.
