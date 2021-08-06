Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.73 per share, with a total value of C$168,664.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,821,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$297,558,985.30.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$79,100.00.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$33.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.86 billion and a PE ratio of 7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$14.94 and a one year high of C$36.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.13.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 3.4214796 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TOU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cormark boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.31.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

