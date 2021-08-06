Insider Buying: MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director Purchases $50,269.26 in Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director Francisco Lorca bought 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.34. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $792.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.92 and a beta of 1.73.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

