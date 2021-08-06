Insider Buying: CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Director Acquires 7,630 Shares of Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Director Jonathan Pollack purchased 7,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,494.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,046.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CECE opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.69 million, a PE ratio of 84.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.41.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after buying an additional 65,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.