Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Position Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ingredion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,674,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Ingredion by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,642,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,614,000 after purchasing an additional 246,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ingredion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ingredion by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 986,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth about $86,173,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

