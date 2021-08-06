Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 82,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,134,546 shares.The stock last traded at $49.98 and had previously closed at $49.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.69.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.