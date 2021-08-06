Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 82,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,134,546 shares.The stock last traded at $49.98 and had previously closed at $49.67.
A number of brokerages recently commented on IR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.69.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.51.
In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (NYSE:IR)
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.
Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.