Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Raised to C$35.50 at CIBC

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

TSE ISV traded up C$0.86 on Friday, reaching C$31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$17.20 and a twelve month high of C$33.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$546.88 million and a PE ratio of 24.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.85.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services will post 1.6410286 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

