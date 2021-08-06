Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Raised to C$35.50 at CIBC

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.
TSE ISV traded up C$0.86 on Friday, reaching C$31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$17.20 and a twelve month high of C$33.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$546.88 million and a PE ratio of 24.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.85.
About Information Services
Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
