Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

INFI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.83.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $266.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 2,341,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,570 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,141,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 305,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

