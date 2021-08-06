Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Down to $9.86

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.86, but opened at $9.40. Infinera shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 26,882 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

