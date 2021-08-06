Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Receives $27.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 64.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 347,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 74,928 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILPT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,625. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $27.71.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

