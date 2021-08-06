Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.27

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.32, a PEG ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.