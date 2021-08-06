Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman Sells 30,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,208.70.

On Friday, June 4th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $2,509,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,239. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.20 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.49. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.