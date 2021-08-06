Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Get Immatics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of IMTX traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $12.03. 25,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,510. Immatics has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $216.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Immatics by 139.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Immatics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.