ImageCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $181,848.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $271,156.99 and approximately $181,848.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,376,408 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

