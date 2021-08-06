Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $515.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $465.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $923,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,415 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in Illumina by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Illumina by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.53.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

