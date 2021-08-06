Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN traded down $17.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $497.69. 5,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,475. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.03.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.05.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

