IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $731,983.05 and approximately $50,470.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

