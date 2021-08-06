IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. IHS Markit comprises 1.9% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 603.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 144,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 123,621 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 162.3% during the first quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,071. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.88. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

INFO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.