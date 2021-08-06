iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Down 7.2%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.58. Approximately 35,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,116,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

Several analysts have issued reports on IHRT shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.46.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iHeartMedia by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth $1,182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 121,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 226,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

