IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.13.
Shares of TSE IGM traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$45.83. 56,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,288. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.95 billion and a PE ratio of 13.58. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$28.88 and a 52-week high of C$46.06.
In other news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at C$50,366.70.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
