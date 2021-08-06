IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.13.

Shares of TSE IGM traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$45.83. 56,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,288. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.95 billion and a PE ratio of 13.58. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$28.88 and a 52-week high of C$46.06.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.0599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at C$50,366.70.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

