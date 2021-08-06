IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.84. 1,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,872. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

