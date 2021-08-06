IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.93 Per Share

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for IGM Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.90. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

IGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.13.

Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$45.90 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$28.88 and a 1 year high of C$46.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.72.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million.

In other news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

