IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 304.3% during the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $121.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.98.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.85.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.