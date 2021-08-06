IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $351.65 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $356.31. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.58.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.41.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

