IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,529 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,774 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $10,079,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,346.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 517,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 496,035 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,612,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,252,000 after buying an additional 253,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $135,258,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,441,000 after buying an additional 105,895 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBAN opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

