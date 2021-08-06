IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 6,462 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $83.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

