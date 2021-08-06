IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,132 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,884,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,962,000 after purchasing an additional 181,784 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after purchasing an additional 241,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,883,000 after purchasing an additional 59,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,231,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,593,000 after purchasing an additional 243,905 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.86.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $156.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 19.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

