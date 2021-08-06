IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,563 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,942 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.5% during the second quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,178,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $77,000. Ratan Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 93,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,785,000 after buying an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 14.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1,054.3% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,452,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total transaction of $427,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,519,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,683 shares of company stock valued at $9,262,038. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $249.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.66. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -999.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.52.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.