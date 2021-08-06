IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.200-$8.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $574.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $705.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $632.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $35,969,951. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

