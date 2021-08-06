IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) SVP Giovani Twigge Sells 11,421 Shares

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IDXX opened at $705.76 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $632.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.20.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

