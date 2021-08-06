IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the highest is $2.00. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $9.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.20.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $35,969,951. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $21.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $684.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,590. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.94. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $347.54 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

