IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) EVP Michael Lane Sells 6,999 Shares of Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total transaction of $4,840,648.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IDXX opened at $705.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $632.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3,174.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $805,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.20.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

