ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Given New $225.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ICUI opened at $192.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.83. ICU Medical has a one year low of $176.11 and a one year high of $227.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.59.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

